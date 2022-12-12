‘Wakanda Forever’ Holds On To Top Spot During Quiet Weekend At The Box Office

As theaters prepare for the highly anticipated release of Avatar: The Way of Water on Friday (December 16th), the box office is quiet. Deadline reports that this past weekend became the second lowest this year, bringing in an estimated total of $38.3 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held on to the number one spot with $11.1 million. The movie is on track to surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ domestic run by next weekend.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 9th) through Sunday (December 11th):

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $11.1 million

2. Violent Night, $8.7 million

3. Strange World, $3.6 million

4. The Menu, $2.7 million

5. Devotion, $2 million

6. Black Adam, $1.34 million

7. The Fabelmans, $1.18 million

8. Met Opera: The Hours, $791,000

9. I Heard the Bells, $750,700

10. Spoiler Alert, $700,000