‘Wakanda Forever’ Continues To Dominate The Box Office

According to Deadline, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “overperformed” at the domestic box office this past weekend, bringing in $17.59 million. Violent Night also saw a successful debut during what is usually a slow weekend. The horror Christmas film came in second place with $13.3 million, surpassing its projected $10-12 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 2nd) through Sunday (December 4th):

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $17.59 million

2. Violent Night, $13.3 million

3. Strange World, $4.9 million

4. The Menu, $3.55 million

5. Devotion, $2.8 million

6. I Heard the Bells, $1.81 million

7. Black Adam, $1.665 million

8. The Fabelmans, $1.3 million

9. Bones and All, $1.19 million

10. Ticket to Paradise, $850,000