‘Wakanda Forever’ Becomes Best November Opening At The Domestic Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever broke records at the domestic box office over the weekend, bringing in $180 million. The highly anticipated sequel took the title for the best opening in the month of November, usurping The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which held the record for nine years. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also the third-highest grossing film during the pandemic era, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home at $260.1 million and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at $187.4 million. It is expected to hold the top spot at the domestic box office until Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in December, according to Deadline.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (November 11th) through Sunday (November 13th):
1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $180 million
2. Black Adam, $10 million
3. Ticket to Paradise, $6.3 million
4. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $3 million
5. Smile, $2.285 million
6. Prey for the Devil, $1.9 million
7. One Piece Film Red, $1.53 million
8. Banshees of Inisherin, $1.5 million
9. Till, $685,000
10. Yashoda, $395,000