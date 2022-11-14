‘Wakanda Forever’ Becomes Best November Opening At The Domestic Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever broke records at the domestic box office over the weekend, bringing in $180 million. The highly anticipated sequel took the title for the best opening in the month of November, usurping The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which held the record for nine years. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also the third-highest grossing film during the pandemic era, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home at $260.1 million and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at $187.4 million. It is expected to hold the top spot at the domestic box office until Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in December, according to Deadline.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (November 11th) through Sunday (November 13th):

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $180 million

2. Black Adam, $10 million

3. Ticket to Paradise, $6.3 million

4. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $3 million

5. Smile, $2.285 million

6. Prey for the Devil, $1.9 million

7. One Piece Film Red, $1.53 million

8. Banshees of Inisherin, $1.5 million

9. Till, $685,000

10. Yashoda, $395,000