Vivica A. Fox, Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Andy Cohen + More!

VIVICA A. FOX TELLS KANYE ‘YE’ WEST ‘DON’T BE AFRAID’ TO GET HELP: Following Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s unsettling comments about the death of George Floyd, Vivica A. Fox made headlines for saying, “Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me,” on Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queen. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Two Can Play That Game star explained her remarks. “We’ve been trying to move forward with love and with prayer, and we’ve literally been finding out that that isn’t working. So I thought maybe a little extra tough love in there, that maybe that’s what Kanye is missing.” Fox also addressed West directly. “Kanye, if I can say this to you, my brother — if you need help, don’t be afraid to go get it. Please do, because it’s just — don’t ruin your legacy like this. You have four beautiful children that don’t need to see Daddy’s legacy absolutely destroyed like that.”

ANDY COHEN APOLOGIZES TO GARCELLE BEAUVAIS FOR ‘RHOBH’ REUNION: On the latest episode of SiriuxXM’s Radio Andy, Andy Cohen offered an apology to Garcelle Beauvais for not considering her feelings on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special. “I need to sincerely apologize,” he said. “Not only for [my] diverting the topic but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand.” His apology refers to the moment during the reunion when Lisa Rinna revealed that she threw Beauvais’ book in the trash, and Cohen joked, “Do you recycle?”

CHRIS AND RACHEL SULLIVAN WELCOME BABY NUMBER TWO: This Is Us star Chris Sullivan took to Instagram on Sunday (October 23rd) to share that he and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, welcomed their second baby to the world. “Please meet AOIFE BEA!” he wrote. “She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief).” The Guardians of the Galaxy actor added, “Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone ‘baby coming!’ the day she was born.” Today reports that their son Bear is two years old.

THEO JAMES SAYS HIS NUDE SCENE IN THE SECOND SEASON OF ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ WAS ‘TONED’ DOWN: Entertainment Tonight spoke with Theo James recently about his time on the second season The White Lotus. James, who has previously appeared nude in The Time Traveler’s Wife and Sanditon, joked, “It is in my contract that I’m not allowed to do anything without being completely naked.” He shared that when they first shot his nude scene for The White Lotus, it was “way too much.” He added, “So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down].”