Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Billy Porter + More!

STARS SHARE POSTS IN HONOR OF JUNETEENTH: Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Billy Porter were among those who posted to Instagram in celebration of Juneteenth on Sunday (June 19th). Davis captioned a to-do list, “Happy Juneteenth!!! Tag your favorite Black artists, authors, influential voices and black-owned businesses.” Ross shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Black-ish special episode on the holiday. “Happy #Juneteenth! What an honor it was be a part of TV that helped bring awareness to such a historic day,” she wrote. Porter captioned a NowThis video, “More than 200 towns and communities across the U.S. were founded by formerly enslaved people looking to create safe spaces for Black Americans.”

CHARLIE SHEEN NOW SUPPORTS HIS DAUGHTER SAMI STARTING AN ONLYFANS ACCOUNT: Charlie Sheen has had a change of heart when it comes to his 18-year-old daughter Sami joining OnlyFans, thanks to his ex-wife Denise Richards. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly,” Sheen told Us Weekly.

MICHELLE YOUNG AND NAYTE OLUKOYA BREAK UP: Today reports that Bachelorette star Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have broken up. Young posted the news to her Instagram stories on Friday (June 17th): “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways. But I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.” She added, “I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY COMMENT ON TAX FRAUD VERDICT: People reports that reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have broken their silence after being convicted of tax evasion. On a recent episode of their podcast, Todd said, “I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time. We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker.” Julie added, “We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone.”