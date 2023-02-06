Viola Davis, George R. Robertson, Melinda Dillon + More!

VIOLA DAVIS ACHIEVES EGOT STATUS: According to Today, Viola Davis became the third Black woman in history to achieve EGOT status on Sunday (February 5th). The Woman King star won a Grammy for her audiobook performance of her memoir Finding Me. “It has just been such a journey,” she said as she accepted the award. “I just EGOT!”

GEORGE R. ROBERTSON DIES AT 89: Deadline reports that Police Academy star George R. Robertson passed away on January 29th at the age of 89. His family did not reveal his cause of death. Robertson played Chief Hurst in the first six Police Academy films. He appeared in films such as Airport, Norma Rae, and JFK, and he portrayed Vice President Dick Cheney in the ABC miniseries The Path to 9/11 and the fictional U.S. president in National Lampoon’s Senior Trip.

MELINDA DILLON DIES AT 83: According to The Hollywood Reporter, two-time Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon died on January 9th at the age of 83. Her cause of death is not yet known. Dillon’s acting roles included Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Absence of Malice, A Christmas Story, Bound for Glory, and Slapshot.

CHECK OUT THE TEASER TRAILER FOR THE ‘WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP’ REMAKE: According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios dropped the teaser trailer for the remake of White Men Can’t Jump on Sunday (February 5th). This marks Jack Harlow’s acting debut as he stars alongside Sinqua Walls in the movie, which is set to be released on Hulu on May 19th.