Vin Diesel Teases Paul Walker’s Potential Return in ‘Fast & Furious 11’

Vin Diesel has announced a major return for the Fast and Furious franchise, with Fast and Furious 11 slated for an April 2027 release. During a recent appearance at the Fuel Fest car enthusiast event, Diesel shared details about the final installment of the high-octane series. “The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of ‘Fast and Furious’ [in] April 2027?’” Diesel said. “I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner.” With Walker’s tragic passing in 2013, any involvement would likely involve digital technology. The franchise’s previous film, Fast X, released in May 2023, was a commercial success, grossing over $700 million globally. But it remains uncertain if Fast and Furious 11 will directly follow the events of its predecessor. (Story URL)