Vin Diesel And Meadow Walker Remember Paul Walker On His 50th Birthday
Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 12th) to remember Paul Walker on what would have been his 50th birthday. The Varsity Blues actor died in a car crash at the age of 40 in 2013.
“Happy birthday to my guardian angel,” Meadow wrote, alongside an old picture of herself with her father. “You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day.”
Paul’s Fast & Furious costar, Vin Diesel, also honored him on Instagram with a lengthy post. “A decade… ten long years… and yet it feels like yesterday when we were singing happy birthday to you for the big 40!” Diesel wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair together. He added, “For me this picture represents the moment I knew we would be brothers for eternity.”