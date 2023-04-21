Video Shows Jonathan Majors’ Ex Partying Hours AFter Alleged Assault

Jonathan Majors’ attorney claims that video of the Creed III actor’s ex partying prove that he did not assault her.

In a court filing obtained by Page Six, Priya Chaudhry says her client’s former girlfriend can be seen partying at Loosie’s Nightclub at the Moxy hotel in Manhattan in the early hours of March 25th, shortly after the fight in question.

According to Chaudhry, the footage proves that it was the ex-girlfriend who physically assaulted Majors and “considered this event to have no consequences for her.”