Video of Late Paul Sorvino Saying He’d ‘Volunteer’ To Strangle Harvey Weinstein Resurfaces

Following the news that Paul Sorvino passed away on Monday (July 25th), a video of the late Goodfellas actor went viral. In the video, Sorvino comments on the disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking with local news outlet KCAL9 at a Golden Globes event in January 2018, Sorvino said, “It is reprehensible beyond description that women have been treated in this manner.” The Law & Order actor’s daughter, Mira Sorvino, was one of the many women who accused Weinstein of rape, sexual assault, or sexual harassment.

In the clip, Paul continued, “When you’ve had a phenomenal mother like I had, you are automatically a feminist. That’s why I have this wonderful wife.”

He added, “The reality is, anyone who takes advantage of women should be publicly strangled and I’ll volunteer.”