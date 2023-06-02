Victoria Valentino Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby

Former Playboy centerfold Victoria Valentino filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby Thursday (June 1st).

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses the elderly comedian of drugging and raping her in 1969.

Valentino claims that she and her friend both passed out in Cosby’s office after he offered them pills. The Playboy model says she awoke to Cosby approaching her friend and after attempting to protect her companion, the comedian allegedly raped Valentino.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Cosby’s lawyer Andrew Wyatt said, “Victoria Valentino has skirted from town to town promoting her alleged allegations against Mr. Cosby to anyone that would give her platform, without any proof or facts. It’s unfortunate that media has not vetted the inconsistencies in her many statements.”