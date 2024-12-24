‘Variety’ Poll Names The 100 Best Horror Movies Of All Time (10/10)

Variety has compiled a list of the 100 greatest horror films, with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre claiming the top spot — just as the genre classic celebrates its 50th anniversary tomorrow. “Very few horror movies possess the quality of a true nightmare — that transcendently scary bad dream you can’t wake up from, because it feels like it’s really happening. In 1974, just the title of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre could put the fear into you,” the outlet said. Second place went to The Exorcist (1973), followed by Psycho (1960) in third, Jaws (1975) in fourth and Rosemary’s Baby (1968) in fifth. Night Of The Living Dead (1968), Audition (1999), Frankenstein (1931), Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom (1975) and Carrie (1976) rounded out the top 10. (Variety)