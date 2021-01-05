Vanessa Kirby Addresses Co-Star Shia LaBeouf's Abuse Allegations

Vanessa Kirby released a statement to The Times of London about the abuse allegations filed by FKA twigs against her ex and Kirby’s co-star, Shia LaBeouf. The Pieces of a Woman star said: “I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth. Regarding the recent news, I can’t comment on an ongoing legal case."

Last month, Netflix removed the actor from awards consideration for Pieces of a Woman, which is set to land January 7th. Kirby remains in contention for Best Actress.

In her suit, twigs has accused LaBeouf of systematic physical and mental abuse. The singer Sia backed twigs up, sharing her own allegations against LaBeouf as well.

LaBeouf addressed the allegations in emails to The New York Times saying that "many" of the allegations against him were untrue, while adding that he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to the newspaper. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

His lawyer has said that the actor is seeking “inpatient treatment” and has acknowledged that he “needs help” for addiction and psychological issues.