Vanessa Bryant Slams Nike Over Mambacita Sneakers

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to blast Nike after an unreleased Gigi Bryant tribute shoe appears to have been sold and it wasn't approved by her. Earlier this week, someone posted a photo of the sneakers on social media. She said, “This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna. It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy’s shoes.”

She continued, “The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefiting our @mambamambacitasports foundation, but I did not re-sign the Nike contract and decided not to sell these shoes.”

She added, “Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls. I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don’t. I hope these shoes did not get sold @nike.”