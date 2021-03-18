Vanessa Bryant Reveals Names Of Officers Who Shared Kobe Bryant's Crash Site Photos

In an Instagram post yesterday (March 17th), Vanessa Bryant named four Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who allegedly took and shared unauthorized graphic photos of the helicopter crash site that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.

According to the New York Post, Bryant posted pages of her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the LA County Fire Department, LA County, and four deputies whose names were previously concealed. The suit lists those officers as Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell, and Raul Versales.

As previously reported, a judge gave Bryant permisson to unseal the names of the deputies.

Vanessa Bryant is seeking damages for negligence, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.