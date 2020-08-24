Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant On His 42nd Birthday

Yesterday (August 23rd), Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. She wrote via Instagram, “To my baby~Happy Birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby you are.”

She continued, “I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching how to be strong. How to try and see the best in people but cutout the BS. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us feel is extremely missed. God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside.”

VANESSA SAYS HER DAUGHTERS ARE KEEPING HER GOING

Vanessa went on to say that her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri have been keeping her going. She explained, “As much as I want to cry I put a big smile on my face to make our daughter’s days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday. I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me.”

She continued, ‘There’s so much I wish I could tell you and show you and Gigi. So many things you both would be happy to see and be apart of. So many milestones for our girls. So many things you would be proud of. I’m so thankful I have pieces of heaven on earth to wake up for thanks to YOU. Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose you. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always.”