Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About Life After Kobe And Gianna's Death

Vanessa Bryant has opened up about her life after losing husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna Byant. In an interview with People, she said, “I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”

Since Kobe and Gianna's tragic deaths, Bryant has taken over all of her husband's unfinished projects at Granity Studios. She is also focusing on raising their daughters 18-year-old Natalia, 4-year-old Bianka and 20-month-old Capri. She said, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

She said, “This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So, that’s what I do.”

She continued, "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

She added, “I want to make Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka and Capri proud."