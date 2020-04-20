Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant On Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

On Saturday (April 18th), Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a special message to her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been their 19th wedding anniversary. She posted a picture of herself and Kobe, along with the caption, “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby.” She added, “I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Kobe’s Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell sent Vanessa a bouquet of red roses to mark the special day. Vanessa posted a pic of the roses, along with the caption, “Anniversary flowers from my Kobe. ❤️💔🙏🏽Thank you for my red roses @nataliabryant #GiannaBryant #BiankaBryant #CapriBryant @jeffleatham Thank you for my beautiful pink floral bouquet @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol So thoughtful of all of you.”

Kobe and Vanessa met on the set of his music video in 1999. The two tied the knot on April 18th, 2001.

WNBA MAKES GIANNA BRYANT A HONORARY DRAFT PICK

In other news, Gianna Bryant, along with her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester have all been selected as honorary selections for the 2020 WNBA Draft. Gianna and her dad, Kobe Bryant, were also honored with an award. GiGi, Altobelli and Chester were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant.

The league’s commissioner Cathy Engelbert said at the start of the draft, “These athletes represented the future of the WNBA. Players who were following their passion, acquiring knowledge of the game, strengthening skills that were way beyond their years. They represent the next generation of stars in our league.”

Vanessa reacted to the news, saying, “I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. ❤️ @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick ❤️🏀My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings.”

FAMILIES OF VICTIMS IN KOBE BRYANT HELICOPTER CRASH FILE WRONGFUL DEATH SUIT



Meanwhile, the families of four of the victims who died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. According to TMZ, the surviving members of the Altobelli family and Mauser Family have claimed that Island Express Helicopters’ negligence was the reason for the death of their loved ones.