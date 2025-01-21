Vanessa Bryant Helps Donate 8,000 Pieces Of Apparel & Sneakers Amid L.A. Fires

Vanessa Bryant recently spearheaded relief efforts to aid those affected by the Los Angeles fires, which have led to at least 27 deaths and over 30,000 residents being displaced. In a video posted on Instagram, Bryant showcased the donation of 8,000 pieces of apparel and sneakers to help families impacted by the fires, emphasizing the ongoing support needed for the community as the recovery process continues amidst challenging conditions. “Thank you @Dodgers for hosting. Thank you to our family, friends and new friends that helped distribute apparel and sneakers today! We couldn’t have done this without you,” she captioned her post. (People)