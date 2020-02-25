Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant has taken action against the company involved in the fatal helicopter crash that claimed that lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. According to TMZ, Vanessa has filed a wrongful death suit against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp, she also filed suit against the pilot Ara Zobayan, who also perished in the crash. In the suit, Bryant claimed that the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in foggy conditions on January 26th and should have aborted the flight.

The complaint also specifically called out Island Express for not purchasing and equipping its helicopters with a terrain avoidance warning system, a safety measure the National Transportation Safety Board has recommended in the past but the FAA has not adopted. She is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.