‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast To Be Rebooted By Bravo After Wild Season 11

Bravo announced that Vanderpump Rules will undergo a complete re-casting after its tumultuous Season 11 post-Scandoval. Following the successful 10th season in 2023 and subsequent Emmy nominations, the show faced challenges during the filming of Season 11 in summer 2023 due to conflicts among cast members Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, resulting from a cheating scandal involving Rachel Leviss. The upcoming season will feature a new cast from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, similar to the show’s origins as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Production is scheduled to begin next year, and the cast will be announced at a later date. (Variety)