Val Kilmer, Star Of ‘Batman Forever,’ ‘Tombstone,’ Dies At 65

Val Kilmer, known for iconic roles in films like Batman Forever, Tombstone, and The Doors, passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 65. The cause of his death was confirmed by his daughter Mercedes to be pneumonia, after a long battle with throat cancer. Kilmer’s career peaked in the ’80s and ’90s with movies such as Top Gun, Heat, and The Saint. Despite his cancer affecting his ability to speak, he eventually made a poignant return in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. Kilmer maintained a ranch in New Mexico where he pursued his passions for painting and supporting high-school theater programs. He is survived by his daughter Mercedes and son Jack. (Source)