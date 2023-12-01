Uzo Aduba Welcomes Her First Child To The World

Uzo Aduba announced on Instagram Thursday (November 30th) that she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Adaiba Lee Nonyem. The Orange is the New Black actor posted photos of herself holding Adaiba while still in the hospital.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” she wrote in the caption. “I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God.”

Aduba revealed during the 2023 Tony Awards that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Robert Sweeting. Sharing her excitement on Thursday (November 30th), she added, “I’m a Mommy, you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it 🙂 #grateful.”