Universal Wins B.O., ‘F9’ Tops Again With $34M

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the top 10 films each exceeded $1 million each. Over four days, the box office is expected bring in $109.2 million. F9 came out on top with $34 million over three days.

Universal’s F9 was seconded by Boss Baby, and then Forever Purge, bringing in an estimated $71.7 million over four days.

Universal Domestic Distribution Boss Jim Orr told Deadline, “This weekend epitomizes the strengths of Universal. We have some of the very best franchises in the history of the industry, as proven by the success of F9 The Fast Saga in its debut last week and the strong hold this weekend, as we also very successfully open films from our tremendous partners at Dreamworks and Blumhouse, delivering audiences the most diverse slate in the industry.”