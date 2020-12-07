Universal Continues to Dominate Weakened B.O.

Universal is the solo studio releasing films wide as lockdowns around the country—especially in big markets like California—continue to weigh on box office sales.

This weekend, The Croods: A New Age, with Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone and Nicolas Cage voicing characters, led the box office for a second weekend in a row, with $4.4 million, crossing the $20.3 million mark in its 12th day out. The romantic drama All My Life opened at $350K in fourth place, while Half Brothers hobbled into second place with $720K.

Deadline reports that since movie theaters shut down in the early stages of the pandemic, Netflix share prices have soared 39% and Disney’s are up 57%.