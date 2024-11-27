Universal Confirms Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Got Paid Equally For ‘Wicked,’

Universal Pictures confirmed that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were paid equally for their roles in Wicked, dispelling rumors that Grande received $15 million to play Glinda while Erivo only received $1 million for portraying Elphaba. “Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder,” a spokesperson said. “The women received equal pay for their work on ‘Wicked.’” The film grossed $112 million in North America and $164 million globally upon its release, becoming the third best domestic debut of the year. (Variety)

Grande even made a special trip home to Boca Raton, Florida this week to attend a personal screening with her beloved grandmother, writing on her Instagram Story: “flew to boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater i grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca.” She later added: “thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly ‘oh i LOVE that.’” (UPROXX)