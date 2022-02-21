Uncharted Tops The Weekend Box Office

Following the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, another Tom Holland film brought audiences to the theaters, as Uncharted topped the weekend box office. Deadline reports that Uncharted and Channing Tatum’s Dog, which claimed the number two spot, exceeded market expectations.

“It’s the first time two movies have overperformed in the same weekend in a long time,” UAR Distribution Boss Erik Lomis said.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, February 18th through Sunday, February 20th:

1. Uncharted, $44.1 million

2. Dog, $15.1 million

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $7.2 million

4. Death on the Nile, $6.25 million

5. Jackass Forever, $5.2 million

6. Marry Me, $3.68 million

7. Sing 2, $2.84 million

8. Scream, $1.96 million

9. Blacklight, $1.77 million

10. The Cursed, $1.7 million