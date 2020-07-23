Ukraine Hostages Released After President Agrees To Promote Joaquin Phoenix Movie

The news seems to be getting stranger every day. Thirteen hostages in Ukraine have been released unharmed after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to promote a Joaquin Phoenix film, per the hostage-taker’s demands.

The kidnapper, identified as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh, was armed with guns and a grenade, and he took over a bus. Police held a tense standoff with him for 12 hours.

Kryvosh is an animal rights activist with a criminal record. The film he wanted Zelenskiy to recommend a 2005 documentary Earthlings, which criticizes mankind’s use of animals as pets, food, clothing, entertainment and for scientific research.

Zelenskiy complied, in a six-second clip posted on Facebook. Once the hostages were released, the clip was deleted.