Tyrese and Samantha Gibson Split, Talk Pressures on Black Families

Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha Gibson are splitting after nearly four years of marriage. They shared the news on IG: “We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce."

He added that their split shows how Black families are under additional pressure in our society.

He said: "I've wrestled with this question … How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is."

Tyrese is also holding out hope: "I pray we leave the door open because the God we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way."

He is also looking ahead with as much positivity as he can: "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."