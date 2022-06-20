Tyler Sanders, Kit Harington, Wendy Williams + More!

website maker

TYLER SANDERS DIES AT 18: People reports that 9-1-1 Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died on Thursday (June 16th) at the age of 18. Sanders’ agent said in a statement, “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” The Los Angeles County’s Medical Examiner-Coroner writes that the actor’s cause of death is “pending additional investigation.” In addition to 9-1-1 Lone Star, Sanders also held roles in The Rookie and Fear the Walking Dead.

NETFLIX SUSPENDS PRODUCTION FOR ‘THE CHOSEN ONE’ FOLLOWING FATAL CAR CRASH: Deadline reports that the production of the Netflix series The Chosen One has been temporarily paused after two actors from the show died in a tragic car accident while the cast and crew were filming in Mexico. Two other cast members and four crew members were also injured in the crash.

HBO IS DEVELOPING ‘GAME OF THRONES’ JON SNOW SEQUEL: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Game of Thrones live-action sequel featuring the fan-favorite character Jon Snow is now in production at HBO. Kit Harington is reportedly reprising his role in the new series.

WENDY WILLIAMS SET MEMORABILIA WILL BE THROWN OUT: Wendy Williams’ iconic purple chair, along with other set memorabilia from her 13-season run, is expected to be thrown in the garbage. A source close to production told The Sun recently, “The wigs are still there since she didn’t come and get them so they’re being thrown out. The chair is just going to be thrown out. Production is not even bothering to try to donate the chair to a museum — like The View did with their original table after 10 years. They gave it to The Smithsonian.”

2022 DAYTIME EMMY WINNERS ANNOUNCED: According to Deadline, The Kelly Clarkson Show won big at the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on Saturday (June 18th). Overall, syndicated shows won 10 Emmys, while Netflix shows took home nine, CBS won three, and another three went to PBS.

See the full list of winners below:

CULINARY SERIES Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food

CULINARY HOST Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM Judy Justice

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM Penguin Town

DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold

INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM Home Work

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM First Film

DAYTIME SPECIAL Shelter Me: Soul Awakened

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM The Ellen DeGeneres Show

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM Shelter Me: Soul Awakened

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

GUEST PERFORMANCE Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful

SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church

INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM You vs. Wild: Out Cold

DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT Entertainment Tonight

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION Cat People

ORIGINAL SONG The Young and the Restless

LIGHTING DIRECTION The Kelly Clarkson Show

TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO The Kelly Clarkson Show

CINEMATOGRAPHY Penguin Town

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING Power On: The Story of Xbox

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING The Kelly Clarkson Show

LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING The Kelly Clarkson Show

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING Penguin Town

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN Headspace: Guide to Meditation

CASTING The Young and the Restless

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN The Kelly Clarkson Show

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING The Drew Barrymore Show

HAIRSTYLING Red Table Talk: The Estefans

MAKEUP The Real

SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP, AND HAIRSTYLING The Drew Barrymore Show