Tyler Sanders, Kit Harington, Wendy Williams + More!
TYLER SANDERS DIES AT 18: People reports that 9-1-1 Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died on Thursday (June 16th) at the age of 18. Sanders’ agent said in a statement, “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” The Los Angeles County’s Medical Examiner-Coroner writes that the actor’s cause of death is “pending additional investigation.” In addition to 9-1-1 Lone Star, Sanders also held roles in The Rookie and Fear the Walking Dead.
NETFLIX SUSPENDS PRODUCTION FOR ‘THE CHOSEN ONE’ FOLLOWING FATAL CAR CRASH: Deadline reports that the production of the Netflix series The Chosen One has been temporarily paused after two actors from the show died in a tragic car accident while the cast and crew were filming in Mexico. Two other cast members and four crew members were also injured in the crash.
HBO IS DEVELOPING ‘GAME OF THRONES’ JON SNOW SEQUEL: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Game of Thrones live-action sequel featuring the fan-favorite character Jon Snow is now in production at HBO. Kit Harington is reportedly reprising his role in the new series.
WENDY WILLIAMS SET MEMORABILIA WILL BE THROWN OUT: Wendy Williams’ iconic purple chair, along with other set memorabilia from her 13-season run, is expected to be thrown in the garbage. A source close to production told The Sun recently, “The wigs are still there since she didn’t come and get them so they’re being thrown out. The chair is just going to be thrown out. Production is not even bothering to try to donate the chair to a museum — like The View did with their original table after 10 years. They gave it to The Smithsonian.”
2022 DAYTIME EMMY WINNERS ANNOUNCED: According to Deadline, The Kelly Clarkson Show won big at the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on Saturday (June 18th). Overall, syndicated shows won 10 Emmys, while Netflix shows took home nine, CBS won three, and another three went to PBS.
See the full list of winners below:
CULINARY SERIES Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
CULINARY HOST Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM Judy Justice
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM Penguin Town
DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold
INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM Home Work
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM First Film
DAYTIME SPECIAL Shelter Me: Soul Awakened
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM The Ellen DeGeneres Show
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM Shelter Me: Soul Awakened
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
GUEST PERFORMANCE Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful
SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church
INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM You vs. Wild: Out Cold
DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT Entertainment Tonight
MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION Cat People
ORIGINAL SONG The Young and the Restless
LIGHTING DIRECTION The Kelly Clarkson Show
TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO The Kelly Clarkson Show
CINEMATOGRAPHY Penguin Town
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING Power On: The Story of Xbox
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING The Kelly Clarkson Show
LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING The Kelly Clarkson Show
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING Penguin Town
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN Headspace: Guide to Meditation
CASTING The Young and the Restless
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN The Kelly Clarkson Show
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING The Drew Barrymore Show
HAIRSTYLING Red Table Talk: The Estefans
MAKEUP The Real
SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP, AND HAIRSTYLING The Drew Barrymore Show