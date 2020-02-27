Tyler Perry‘s Nephew Commits Suicide In Prison

Tyler Perry‘s nephew has appeared to have committed suicide in a Louisiana prison but his family isn’t convinced that his death wasn’t foul play. According to TMZ, sources told the site that 26-year-old Gavin Porter was found dead in his cell on Tuesday night (February 25th) at a prison facility near St. Helena Parish.

Gavin’s mom, who is Tyler’s sister, was told that he hanged himself with a bedsheet while in solitary confinement. Sources say that the officials told the family that Gavin had gotten into a fight with another inmate over the weekend and was placed into solitary confinement. The guards checked on him at 6pm and he was fine. When they checked on him at 8pm, he was found dead.

Gavin was arrested for shooting and killing his biological father back in 2016, in front of his mother. Cops say the fatal shooting occured after an argument. Gavin plead no contest to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.