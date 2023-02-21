Tyler Perry Shuts Down Rumors That Cassi Davis Died

Tyler Perry took to Instagram on Monday (February 20th) to deny the reports that Tyler Perry’s House of Payne actress Cassi Davis died of lung cancer. Perry shared a screenshot of the article in question and wrote “THIS IS A LIE,” over it in red text.

He wrote in the caption, “After I’ve gotten several calls from people giving me their condolences and I didn’t know what they were talking about, I was sent this article that’s going around.”

Perry continued, “I don’t know how she could have died and nobody told me or her. So I called her and asked her was she dead and she said hell no!”

The Madea’s Family Reunion creator added, “Cassi is fine living her best life with no worries, no cares, no social media, and no drama. She’s waiting to shoot the next season of House of Payne.”