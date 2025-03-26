Two Out Of 3 Brothers Return For ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Revival

The Malcolm In The Middle revival on Disney+ will feature familiar faces Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield reprising their roles as Malcolm’s older brothers, while Erik Per Sullivan will not return as younger brother Dewey. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark (Fargo) will take over for the four-episode update. Frankie Muniz is set to return in the title role, along with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as Hal and Lois. Per Sullivan’s absence is not unexpected, as he shifted away from acting post-2006. Production begins soon in Vancouver, with the logline teasing family chaos as Malcolm and his daughter get caught up in festivities for Hal and Lois’ 40th anniversary. (Variety)