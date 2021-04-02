Twitter Supports Mia Farrow as She Responds to Rumors About Deceased Children

Mia Farrow shared her truth on Twitter after “vicious rumors” emerged about the deaths of her children, Tam, Lark and Thaddeus.

She wrote: “As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives,” the 76-year-old actress began in a lengthy social media statement on Wednesday, March 31. “Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is ceaseless.”

“My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment,” the Rosemary’s Baby star wrote about her 2000 passing.

Mia then wrote that Lark “died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner.” She described her late child, who died in 2008, as an “extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children.”

“My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life,” she wrote.

Mia concluded that their deaths are all “unspeakable tragedies.”

Her statement came amid a surge of attention following the release of HBO’s Allen v. Farrow, in which her daughter Dylan’s sexual assault allegations against her ex Woody Allen are explored.

Mia got a lot of support online, with her daughter Dylan, Rosanna Arquette and Deborah Norville sharing their support and sympathy. Deborah wrote: “A heartbreaking message, made more so by the cruel speculation that prompted you to send it. Wishing you peace— and —the quiet comfort that comes from knowing you did everything you could for your children. From one mom to another.”

Other observers agreed. One user wrote: “Anyone watching the documentary can see what a loving mother you are who joyfully engaged with and cared for your children, and have gone on to spend your time & energy helping so many other children. I’m so sorry there are horrible people out there that have tried to soil that.”