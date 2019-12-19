Twitter Sides With Chrissy Teigen in Her Fight With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen loves to throw a party. But she loves it even more when she knows it’s happening in advance. The Queen of Twitter shared her recent spat with husband John Legend on social, and pretty much everyone is on her side.

Here’s what happened: after killing it this season on The Voice, he invited the everyone over to dinner—including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson—without telling his wife. She hit up Twitter to explain: “I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f—ing mad because I didn’t make a f—ing FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f— does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs.”

She went on, dubbing the issue “VERY john” and adding that she’s the one who is “always in charge of doing the fun, extra s—.”

Teigen continued: “if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house.”

Legend assured her that no one was expecting anything big, but she wouldn’t budge. “No one is going to want to come sit and have dinner. … That’s why you aren’t good at anything.

If they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe.”

Legend apologized on Twitter, writing: “I’m working on a solution. I’m sorry for stressing you out!”

“thanks for working on it at 8pm but like everything in your life, it’s been handled,” Teigen replied, adding, “By the way his solution was ‘let’s order ice cream.'”

As it turned out, Legend ordered a cake from Milk Bar, the same place she ordered ice cream from.

“This is our life in a nutshell,” she said in a video, showing a cake with “John’s ‘Solution’ Cake” written on top in icing.