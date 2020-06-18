Twitter Shares Its Thoughts on Kristen Stewart Playing Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart has been recruited to play Princess Diana in an upcoming drama about the end of her marriage to Prince Charles. Pablo Larrain will direct, and will follow three days over Christmas at Sandringham Estate, in which Diana realized she wanted to leave the royal family.

Larrain told Deadline: “We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, ‘I’d rather go and be myself,’ it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie.”

Several Princess Di fans denounced the move on the grounds that Stewart will not be capable of emoting enough.

Wrote one: “it’s a HELL NO from me, the woman doesn’t even have emotion nor expression on her stoned face, Naomi Watts did it wonderfully well played on #Diana”.

Another piped up: “So Princess Diana will have no facial expressions during the whole movie? This will flop.”

Diana died at age 36 in a car crash in 1997. She was married to Charles from 1981-1996. Production will begin in early 2021.