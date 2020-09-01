Twitter Seems Sad That Brian Austin Green Can’t Let Megan Fox Go

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were together on and off for about 15 years, and they share three children. But fans are wondering if Green should just let it go. Over the weekend, the 47-year-old did an Instagram Live and a fan asked if Green and Fox would ever get back together. He said “I never say never.”

He continued: “You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things. And, you know, we had an amazing 15-year relationship.”

Reactions ranged from hilarity to sadness. Several laugh-crying emojis cropped up, while another wrote: “That’s embarrassing since she thinks someone else is her twin flame.”

As fans noted, Fox is deeply involved with Machine Gun Kelly, with both hinting that they’re deeply in love.

Green did weigh in on Kelly, saying: “I’ve never met him. I have no idea. I’ve never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him.”

He added: “I can say, yeah, I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren’t true. I trust my own instincts on meeting somebody and somebody else whose instincts I feel have always been really spot on, so, as of right now, I have no problem with him at all.”