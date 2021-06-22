Twitter Responds To Khloe Kardashian’s Plastic Surgery Reveal

After being accused multiple times on social media for having a complete “face transplant,” Khloé Kardashian is admitting she’s had some work done. She said: “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant. But I’ve had one nose job—Dr. Raj Kinodia—and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

She added: “I’ve done, sure, injections—not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

All of the online hate has had a toll on her: “When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure. And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”

She hopped on Twitter to thank a fan who supported her during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, but not everyone was as kind.

Wrote one viewer: “I feel for celebrities in the public eye. I do. It’s got to be hard. But the Kardashians put themselves on public display ON PURPOSE so if they don’t like it, then stop doing it. If your career is based on outer beauty then don’t complain when all people talk about is that.”