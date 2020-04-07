Twitter Rebukes Kim Kardashian for Mother’s Day Perfume Launch

Kim Kardashian is teaming up with her momager Kris Jenner for a first-ever perfume collaboration timed to launch for Mother’s Day. The official drop date is April 15th, and the perfume is being billed as a “timeless” and “ageless” scent that celebrates the bond and “unconditional love” between mother and daughter.

Jenner said: “Creating a fragrance together with Kim in time for Mother’s Day was magical! We’ve talked about doing this for years, so to see our shared vision come to life has been amazing. Kim and I have similar tastes which makes working together a dream; we both wanted a classic, ageless scent that is beautiful and empowering for anyone who wears it and I think this fragrance perfectly embodies that.”

Twitter responded with a distinct lack of enthusiasm. One wrote: “Why did you and your marketing team believe this was the perfect time to sell a product that there’s no use for at the moment. Totally understand this is a business & how you make a living but mama ima need y’all to sit back and relax. You have enough money to have several seats.”

Wrote another critic: “People are literally dying clowns.”

A portion of the profits will be donated to charity. Kardashian noted: “In response to the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting families and children, 20% of profits from all sales on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM from April 15th through May 5th will be donated to @blessingsinabackpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry.”

The KKW x KRIS Fragrance is $40.