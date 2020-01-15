Twitter Reacts to Vince Vaughn‘s Tete-a-Tete With Trump

Vince Vaughn is trending after he was spotted chatting in what appeared to be a friendly way with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

After parting ways, the pair shook hands. Twitter’s reaction was mixed.

Wrote one queasy onlooker: “I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it.”

The Hill media reporter Joe Concha tweeted: “So do Swingers and Wedding Crashers get taken off the air for all of eternity now after Vince Vaughn had a civilized conversation with the president at the Superdome tonight?”