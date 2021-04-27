Twitter Reacts to Snubs in Oscars' 'In Memoriam'

Awards shows have become infamous for snubbing the dearly departed, and the Oscars were no exception. On Sunday, fans were outraged when Glee actress Naya Rivera and Arrested Development's Jessica Walter were overlooked.

The 2021 “In Memoriam” also left out Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger, a significant oversight considering he was nominated for Best Original Song at the 1997 Oscars for “That Thing You Do!”

One user summarized the frustration, writing: “the memoriam was so disrespectful, they unnecessary speed run it and didn’t included Naya Rivera and Jessica Walter.”