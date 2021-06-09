Twitter Reacts as Scott Disick Shares Graphic Image of Girlfriend

Some were left with a bad taste in their mouth after the 38-year-old Scott Disick shared an image of his 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin wearing a bra and thong.

The pair have been sharing increasingly PDA-filled and risqué shots on social media. The pair have been linked since December of 2020, and have been defending their relationship ever since.

Hamlin hit up social media to say in December: “ppl r extra weird and judgemental sic these days.. people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more.”

Her mother Lisa Rinna also defended their relationship, saying: “It is what it is.”

On Twitter, one user even theorized that Rinna suggested Disick share the racy pic, a la Kim Kardashian‘s momager Kris Jenner masterminding the leak of the sex tape that made her famous.