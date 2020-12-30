Twitter Reacts as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop First Project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially launched their multi-year partnership with Spotify, dropping a holiday special featuring special guests, and judging from social media’s response, the biggest star of all, Archie.

The stand-alone features anecdotes, inspirational stories and holiday cheer from Stacey Abrams, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Matt Haig, Sir Elton John, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and George the Poet.

Harry tells Archie: “You can speak into it.” Meghan said: “Archie, is it fun?” Archie responds, “Fun?” Meghan repeats, “Fun!” Harry: “After me. Ready? Happy…” Archie repeats, “Happy.” Meghan and Harry then said, “New…” Archie completes the message: “New Year”. All cheer. Harry: “Boom.”

Twitter seemed pretty psyched, especially to hear Archie speak. One said: “I loved it!!!! Archie speaking,” adding crying face emojis.

They signed off with a song that holds special meaning for them. Meghan said: ” 'This Little Light of Mine'' played at the very end of our wedding . . . while we were walking down the steps of the church. It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that…' “

Harry added, “The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”