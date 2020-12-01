Twitter Reacts as Felicity Huffman Returns to Acting

Felicity Huffman is set to return to work after completing her sentence for her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. The 57-year-old is slated to star in a single camera comedy with a pilot production commitment from ABC.

The show is inspired by Susan Savage, the owner of the Triple A World Champion River Cats. Huffman's character is described as the “unlikely owner of a minor league baseball team,” who has to navigate her new normal following the tragic death of her husband. Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon) plays her son.

Huffman completed her 13-day prison stint and finished her supervised release on October 25th. Twitter‘s response was mixed. One user asked, “will she get someone else to act for her”? Another wrote, “White privilege.”