Twitter Reacts as Debra Messing Blasts Trump, Says His Supporters Will ‘Die’

Debra Messing is not impressed with Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on Twitter: “LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out?”

Followers were split. One wrote: “I have a brother who is a Trump supporter. He is standing behind Trump and the Republican leadership no matter what. It’s a massive cult, and we don’t have the resources available for the deprogramming that will need to take place.” Another tweeted: “I am former MAGA which will NOT be voting for Trump.”

The number of cases of coronavirus has surged past 200,000 with deaths of more than 8,000. Several people in Hollywood and D.C. have criticized Trump for downplaying the virus until recently.