Twitter Reacts as Bill Maher & Sharon Osbourne Vent About Cancel Culture

Bill Maher and Sharon Osbourne downloaded over her ouster from CBS’ The Talk. Osbourne blamed her “disgruntled” former co-hosts for forcing her off the talk show amid an uproar over her race-tinged debate with Sheryl Underwood.

Their debate stemmed from her defense of her friend Piers Morgan, who was being accused of racism over his treatment of Meghan Markle. She claimed that she was being called a racist simply because she supported Morgan.

Osbourne’s conversation with Maher was the first time she discussed the situation publicly since she left The Talk on March 26th after 11 years.

After the March 10th episode where Osbourne and Underwood went head to head, former co-hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete accused her of using racist and homophobic slurs.

On HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, both lambasted “woke language” and sensitivity around race. She also denied being racist: “I’m used to being called names. A racist is one I will not take.”

She also said that while she’d be fine, she worried about the implications of “cancel culture”: “I’m doing just fine. What about the people that are cut from the knees down who can’t afford to get lessons now on what’s politically correct? What happens to them? It’s not fair. It isn’t about being a racist. It’s maybe not knowing what is correct and woke for your language that day. It changes from day to day what is correct.”

Osbourne also dubbed Prince Harry the “poster boy of white privilege.”

Twitter reacted with horror. Bishop Talbert Swan: “Bill Maher recently had Megyn Kelly on complaining about Black ‘victimhood’ and how hard it is to be rich white millionaires in woke america. He continued his Mayonnaise Tears Tour with Sharon Osbourne complaining about cancel culture. Racism needs to be canceled.”