Twitter Is Psyched That Kaitlyn Bristowe Finally Gets Her Shot on ‘DWTS’

Kaitlyn Bristowe will finally be able to liver her dream of competing on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Host Chris Harrison revealed her shot after a condensed version of her season of the Bachelorette aired Monday.

She toasted the “special” opportunity. As fans may recall, this is a comeuppance for Bristowe, who claimed in March of 2017 that executive produce Mike Fleiss told her she “wasn’t allowed” to compete on DWTS. She told ET at the time: “I am a dancer and wanted to do it. I told Mike it was my passion. I was told [former fiancé Shawn Booth] should be my only passion.”

Bristowe will be the third former Bachelorette to compete on DWTS, following Trista Sutter in 2005 and Hannah Brown in 2019. Four former Bachelors have appeared on the competition.

Fans ate it up. Wrote one: “Kaitlyn finally getting on Dancing With the Stars is the first good thing to happen in 2020”.