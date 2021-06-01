Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc’s avuncular appearance on HBO Max’s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”

One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin. Read this thread to get the full sense of it. Or don’t; because you won’t understand the half of it.”

The reunion special, featuring LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, was watched by an estimated 29% of U.S. streaming households on May 27th, almost rivaling Wonder Woman 1984’s bow, which saw 32% of streamers’ eyeballs.