Twitter Is Crushed Over Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne Split

Some celeb pairings are more beloved than other. One of the favorite semi-under-the-radar couplings that has risen to popularity in recent years is that of Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne. Sadly, they are splitsville, according to multiple reports, after more than two years together.

On Twitter, fans posted crying, smoking and sad cat GIFs, along with pictures of happier days. Wrote one fan sadly: “remember that time we all thought Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were engaged…..yeah…..yeah.”

The supermodel, 27, and actress, 30, split in early April, sources tell People. Since then, Delevingne has been hanging with sister Margaret and Rainey Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

Delevingne told Elle UK of their relationship in October of last year: “It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”