Twitter Goes Gaga Over Kim Kardashian‘s Big Fridge

Twitter has no chill when it comes to the Kardashians. The latest uproar is over a recent SKIMS spot Kim Kardashian produced, showing her hot mess of a fridge. (Four types of milk and that’s it, what?) Which wasn’t the problem … instead, social media is flipping over an Instagram Stories peek at her other fridge and pantry, which are pretty much the size of a normal bedroom with a walk-in closet.

Wrote one: “kim kardashian’s fridge look like that one section in Costco”.

Another sniffled: “Kim Kardashian and her WALK IN FRIDGE has me realizing how poor I am. I barely have milk to make MAC & CHEESE AHH”.

One summarized it: “Lol Kim Kardashian just gave a tour of her pantry and fridge on IG to show people she is relatable but instead it just made me feel extra poor. Dream pantry/fridge/kitchen though”.